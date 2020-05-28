SIOUX CITY — Two hundred ninety-six undergraduate students and 375 graduate students earned their degrees from Morningside College in the spring of 2020.
Students from this area who among the graduates were:
Tripoli: Katy Urbanek, Master of Arts in Teaching
Waverly: Paula Letsche, Master of Arts in Teaching, and Natalie Williams, Master of Arts in Teaching
