SIOUX CITY — Two hundred ninety-six undergraduate students and 375 graduate students earned their degrees from Morningside College in the spring of 2020.

Students from this area who among the graduates were:

Tripoli: Katy Urbanek, Master of Arts in Teaching

Waverly: Paula Letsche, Master of Arts in Teaching, and Natalie Williams, Master of Arts in Teaching

Morningside College is a private college in Sioux City that offers over 65 majors and pre-professional programs, online graduate programs in education and nursing, and an online bachelor’s degree completion program. Learn more at morningside.edu.