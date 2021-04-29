WAVERLY – Morningside College freshman Rachel Roose received National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics All-American honors, the organization announced earlier this month.
Roose, a Waverly-Shell Rock High School graduate and former Cedar Falls High School swimmer, was among a group of 10 Morningside student-athletes that received All-American accolades. Freshman Josie Dike, a Riverton, Wyoming, native, also received All-American honors. Eight student-athletes on the men’s team also were selected as All-Americans.
It was the first time Morningside’s women’s program received such since former standout Suzanna Gonzalez earned three awards at the 2018 NAIA National Championships, which included a pair of national titles.
It was the first time the Morningside men’s program received the honors.
“It recognizes that we’re getting better,” Morningside coach Bryan Farris said. “It’s nice to have people see the hard work we’ve put in paying off. The best part of all this, though, is that each of them are returning and have a chance to improve on what they’ve accomplished. That will be a great bonus moving forward for 2021-22, as it sets a firm foundation. We don’t need to reinvent the wheel and just need to add a few key pieces.”
All-American honors were based on individuals receiving an automatic or provisional cut, as the 2021 national meet was not held due to COVID-19 issues.