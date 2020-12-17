WAVERLY – Wartburg College head football coach and athletics director Rick Willis earlier this month announced the hiring of Tim Morrison as the team’s offensive line coach.
Morrison, a 1999 Wartburg graduate, replaces Patrick Toohey, who resigned in November after 10 seasons with the program. Morrison returns to Wartburg with 18 years of collegiate offensive line coaching experience.
“Tim already has played an integral role in the development of our football program as a tough and talented player, as well as nine previous seasons on our staff,” Willis said. “We are fortunate to have Tim, with all of his experience and expertise, return to our staff in this role and are excited to welcome him and his family back to Wartburg.”
A four-year letterwinner for the Knights from 1995-99, Morrison started at fullback for three seasons at Wartburg and was voted a team captain his senior year.
Most recently, Morrison served a brief stint this past summer as the athletics director and head football coach at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows High School. He spent the prior 10 years at Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan, as the offensive line and tight ends coach.
“I appreciate Coach Willis giving me the opportunity to return to Wartburg,” Morrison said. “I look forward to building continued success on and off the field with the staff and players.”
At GVSU, Morrison helped guide the Lakers to a 95-28 overall record, a pair of Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championships and five NCAA Division II playoff appearances. Under Morrison, 21 Lakers offensive linemen earned all-conference honors, eight earned All-America laurels and three were named GLIAC Offensive Lineman of the Year,
Morrison also was Grand Valley’s offensive coordinator for five seasons, leading the Lakers to the NCAA DII semifinals in 2013 and 2015, while coaching the 2013 Rimington Award Winner in Matt Armstrong, NCAA Division II’s best center in the nation.
Before GVSU, Tim coached at Wartburg for nine seasons from 2001-10, spending his first year as the defensive line coach prior to eight at the helm of the offensive line, and two as the offensive line coordinator in ‘08 and ‘09. During his time coaching at his alma mater, the Knights captured four IIAC titles and four NCAA playoff appearances. Eleven Knights received all-conference accolades as offensive linemen under Morrison, along with four All-Region honorees.
After graduating from Wartburg, Morrison began his collegiate coaching career at Allegheny College in Meadville, Pennsylvania, spending time as the running backs, special teams and inside/outside linebackers coach throughout two seasons.
Wartburg is coming off a 10-2 season in 2019, earning a share of a third consecutive American Rivers Conference title with a 7-1 league record. The Knights went undefeated at Walston-Hoover Stadium and reached the NCAA tournament for the 14th time in program history.
The 2020 fall season was postponed due to COVID-19 and is slated to begin in the spring of 2021 with a three-game schedule beginning March 27 vs. Luther College.