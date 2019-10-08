Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Bremer County office will offer the Mosquito/Public Health Pest Management Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.
The program provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP) can be seen at office locations across Iowa.
The local attendance site for the Oct. 24 CIC is Tripoli. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. followed by sessions from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The registration fee is $35 on or before Oct. 17 and $45 after Oct. 17. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact Tammy Curley at the ISU Extension and Outreach Bremer County office at 319-882-4275 or tcurley@iastate.edu.
The course will provide continuing instruction credit for commercial pesticide applicators certified in categories 7D (Community Insect Management), 8 (Public Health Pest Control), and 10 (Research and Demonstration). The course will cover topics such as: recognition of sensitive areas and other non-target sites; pesticide labels including restricted entry intervals; pests, pest management, and pesticides, including a variety of environments; and specific factors which may lead to a hazardous condition.
Additional information about this and other courses offered through the Pesticide Safety Education Program may be accessed at www.extension.iastate.edu/psep.