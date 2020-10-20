The Waverly Public Library is currently offering the following services:
• Browsing by appointment only.
• Computer use by appointment only.
• Drive-through pick up of library materials. Pick-up will be ready one business day after you place your order, and possibly sooner depending on staff availability. We will communicate that with you when you call or email with your order.
• Delivery of library materials. We will bring your items right to your door, no questions asked.
• Storytime on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. in the children’s area. Storytime attendees can browse and check out items afterward.
You must get in touch with us ahead of time to reserve your slot for browsing and computer use. Please call us at 319- 352-1223 or email at waverly@waverly.lib.ia.us to reserve your time. Masks are required while in the library.
The library’s current hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Watch our Facebook page or the website city calendar for more online and adapted programs. The availability of all services remains contingent on local COVID-19 numbers and the safety of all patrons and staff.