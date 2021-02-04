Weather Alert

...Significant Travel Impacts Today into Tonight... .A powerful cold front is moving through the area today with strong northwest winds, falling temperatures and moderate snow with very low visibility. Significant impacts to travel conditions will occur. Strong northwest winds gusting above 45 mph will create widespread blowing snow and blizzard conditions at times the remainder of the day into this evening, especially in rural areas of north central into central Iowa. Snowfall totals are not expected to be heavy, but even light amounts may be enough to worsen impacts. Wind chills fall below zero by this evening into tonight, which could serve as another hazard should motorists become stranded. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Visibilities one-quarter mile or less. * WHERE...North Central into portions of Central Iowa. * WHEN...Through 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact mid-morning travel through the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&