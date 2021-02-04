Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

CEDAR RAPIDS — The following students have been named to the Dean’s List following Mercy University’s fall semester.

Shell Rock: Courtney Hoffman

Sumner: Cassandra Forsythe

Waverly: Marisa Schneider

Located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Mount Mercy University is the regional Catholic, Mercy University that promises students of diverse backgrounds, ages and faiths a challenging, practical education that inspires them to discover knowledge, build community and lead courageous lives. Mount Mercy offers baccalaureate and graduate education to 1,800+ enrolled students and uniquely blends an outstanding liberal arts education with equally outstanding professional preparation.

