CEDAR RAPIDS – Marcia Knock, of Shell Rock, graduated from Mount Mercy in February.
Located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Mount Mercy’s 1,800-plus students come from around the globe, creating a vibrant, diverse and open-minded campus community. Popular undergraduate majors include business, nursing, criminal justice, education and social work. Master’s programs are offered in criminal justice, strategic leadership, business administration (MBA), education, nursing, and marriage and family therapy. Doctoral programs offered are Doctor of Nursing Practice and Ph.D. in Marriage and Family Therapy.
