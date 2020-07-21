Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

CEDAR RAPIDS — The following student(s) were named to Mount Mercy University’s Spring 2020 Dean’s List. Students with a semester grade point average of 3.60 or better and who are graded for six or more semester hours are eligible for inclusion on the Dean’s List.

Denver: Madison Neisen

Shell Rock: Courtney Hoffman

Sumner: Cassandra Forsythe

