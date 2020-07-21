CEDAR RAPIDS — The following student(s) were named to Mount Mercy University’s Spring 2020 Dean’s List. Students with a semester grade point average of 3.60 or better and who are graded for six or more semester hours are eligible for inclusion on the Dean’s List.
Denver: Madison Neisen
Shell Rock: Courtney Hoffman
Sumner: Cassandra Forsythe
Located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Mount Mercy’s 1,800+ students come from around the globe, creating a vibrant, diverse and open-minded campus community. Popular undergraduate majors include business, nursing, criminal justice, education and social work.
Master’s programs are offered in criminal justice, strategic leadership, business administration (MBA), education, nursing, and marriage and family therapy. Doctoral programs offered are Doctor of Nursing Practice and Ph.D. in Marriage and Family Therapy.
For more information on Mount Mercy University, visit www.mtmercy.edu.