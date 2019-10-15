Efficiently and quietly, members of St. Paul’s parish moved a small mountain of metal this summer. They kept 42.5 tons of iron, aluminum, brass, and copper out of the landfill. That 84,500 pounds of metal is equivalent to the weight of 20 cars or 42 polar bears.
“The volunteers know the importance of what they did. Even though we get tired and dirty we know it’s a good project. It’s good for the environment,” said Deb Turnball, a member of the St. Paul’s Property Committee who spearheaded the operation of more than 25 volunteers.
Bicycles, fence posts, grills, appliances, pipes, snowblowers, and old car parts were sorted by volunteers and loaded into dumpsters on site. Via Wilkens Auto Salvage Inc. of Nashua, the metal goes back to manufacturing concerns for re-use, side-stepping the need to mine and process new ores.
A few handy individuals made donations and reclaimed used bicycles and mowers for repair and sale, an added environmental bonus. One area metal artist collects and uses collected pieces to make lawn art.
“Nothing is made to last very long. There’s just so much metal out there that could be used,” added Turnball. The annual collection is not the only one in Waverly but St. Paul’s has a longstanding commitment to the summer scrap metal drive and has volunteers who pick up materials from area homes and farms.
This year, scrap metal prices were only half of what they were before international markets faded. Proceeds will be used for new landscaping and an updated sanctuary sound system. Proceeds will help pay for tuck-pointing on the church and parish hall.
Former Nashua-Plainfield educator and organizer Deb Turnball has a sense of humor. Fellow volunteers fashioned a scrap metal crown for her. It should be noted that one need not curtsy or bow before the “Queen of Scrap Metal.”