Matt Mummelthei tied a record some 43 years in the making Saturday.
Mummelthei shot a 7-under-par 97 to win his fifth consecutive Waverly City Championship on overcast and rainy day at Waverly Municipal Golf Course. Mummelthei, who became the 91st Waverly City champion, won the tournament by 13 shots. Memmelthei’s five consecutive tournament wins tied the longest streak in the tournament’s history, a feat set by Fred Grawe Jr. from 1974-78.
Bo Blake won the senior division after shooting a 74. Emma Jones carded a 98 to win the ladies division, while Mady Mummelthei won the junior division title with a score of 50.