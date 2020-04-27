Wapsie Valley Community School District has announced Friday that T.J. Murphy has verbally accepted the position of the 7-12 principal.
Murphy comes to the district from the Benton Community School District in Van Horne as a 7-12 science teacher and data team coach for the past 14 years. He has coached several sport teams and is currently the head wrestling coach.
Murphy was raised in the Manchester area graduating from West Delaware High School, and his wife, Beth graduated from Jesup Community School District. Both graduated from Wartburg College in Waverly. Mr. Murphy received his PK-12 Principalship Graduate Degree from the University of Northern Iowa.
His family will accompany him to the Wapsie area this summer. Beth works for Aegon Asset Management and their three children, Bailey, 10, Clare, 8, and Ray, 6, all enjoy the great outdoors, basketball, softball, volleyball, baking, painting, camping, hunting, fishing and wrestling.
“We are thrilled that the Murphy family has chosen Wapsie Valley as their new home,” said Superintendent Dave Larson in a statement.
Murphy has a contract that starts on July 1, but he will be in the district to be involved in transitional plans and any further district hiring needs. Wapsie Valley families are encouraged to welcome the Murphys when they see them.
Murphy was very impressed that the Wapsie community lives by the motto, “We Are Family”, and he is excited to be a part of it.