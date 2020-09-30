WAVERLY – Twins Donovan and Jonathan Wessel were born just two minutes apart on Feb. 14, 2003, yet they look nothing alike.
Donovan is about an inch taller, with dark hair, while Jonathan has blonde hair.
Don’t let their differences fool you.
They may be fraternal twins, but the Waverly-Shell Rock seniors share a unique, tight-nit bond – one that has helped them become leaders on and off the football field – with many similarities.
“They both possess great leadership ability, they both possess high character,” Go-Hawks head coach Mark Hubbard said. “They both possess strong work ethic. They both possess the respect of their team. They’re both really well-thought of guys.”
Growing up, Donovan and Jonathan competed in football, soccer and basketball. They often ride to football practice together and pick each other’s ear on all things football, as well as life in general.
“It’s easy to rely on him and it’s just like an extra guy that’s built in there to rely on and always be there,” Jonathan said of his older brother.
What has helped them the most, perhaps, has nothing to do with football. Both Jonathan and Donovan are heavily involved in fine arts, specifically choir at W-SR. Their father, Greg Wessel, is the music instructor at W-SR High School. Both have roles in the W-SR fall musical, which includes practice after football during the week. They also are involved with W-SR speech and debate and improv programs.
“They’re just so multitalented that they bring some of that flavor and some of that fervor from the fine arts out here to us,” Hubbard said. “They’re not scared at all.”
Those fine arts skills that the brothers share have helped them become the leaders they are on the field for the Go-Hawks. Jonathan has been a three-year starter in one capacity or another for the Go-Hawks, while Donovan has started each of the last two seasons. They are a big part of the Go-Hawks’ offense, often times clearing holes for their teammates to run through. They also are mainstays in the Go-Hawks’ secondary, tasked with blanketing opposing receivers and helping stop the run when needed.
“During games, when we’re both in, it is like we’re on an extra wavelength,” Jonathan added. “With your teammates, you should always be on the same page, but I feel Donovan and I, we’re always a step ahead of that just because we know each other, we trust each other because we’ve been playing sports for so long, that we know what each other can handle.”
Having participated in many of the same sports and other activities together for much of their lives, Jonathan and Donovan have learned to read each other – another skill they have used to their advantage in sports.
“We both know what gets us fired up,” Donovan said. “I know when my brother gets (ticked) off, I get (ticked) off, too.”
Their relentless determination has paid off in 2020. They both were named team captains before the regular season kicked off, and they both have molded into commanders of their team. Whenever they talk, their teammates listen.
“Not that Donny can’t be, but Jonny’s probably a little more vocal,” Hubbard said. “Donny’s probably a little more (lead) by example, but they both lead. They both have influence.”
Jonathan and Donovan will be on a mission Friday night when W-SR (2-3 overall, 1-2 Class 3A, District 3) travels to Decorah (5-0, 3-0) in another edition of one of the longest and most historic rivalries in the state.
The Go-Hawks have lost two straight, and the Wessel brothers hope to lead their team back into the win column. They won’t just rely on their physical tools against the Vikings, but also the bond they share.
The list of exemplary players to strap on a chinstrap and don a Go-Hawks jersey throughout the years is long, no doubt. But the Wessel brothers are, Hubbard said, in a different category. Their rugged, tenacious work ethic is proof.
“They both care a ton,” the coach said. “They work hard, they do everything we’ve ever asked them to do. They’re team-first guys. They’re the kind of guys you hope your daughter brings home someday. These guys are just high-character guys that do it right.”