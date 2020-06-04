Music Together® by Grace Note is now offering engaging and interactive online music classes for families with children ages birth through 5.
Parents with little ones in the Cedar Valley can now experience the same high-quality music and movement curriculum taught at Music Together® by Grace Note — from the safety and comfort of their homes via Zoom. The next semester begins June 9. Visit gracenotepiano.com/music-together for the schedule and to register.
Interested families can sign up for a free introductory Music Together Online® class 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday June 4, or 9:30-10 a.m. Saturday June 6. Seats are limited so please send an email to kellyparker@fastmail.fm or a text to 347-251-2281 to sign up.
“COVID-19 has really limited our ability to connect with each other. It has limited where we can go and what we can do, said center director Kelly Parker. “That’s why I’m so excited to be able to offer Music Together Online® and support parents as they seek educational and fun activities for their families.
“People are so stressed out with work responsibilities, tutoring children at home and just worrying about the future. Our bi-weekly Zoom classes are a great way to reduce stress, laugh and connect with others.”
Like all Music Together classes, Music Together Online® is designed to teach the way young children learn: through play. During each live online music class, Miss Kelly leads activities for the whole family to sing, dance, and jam along to and demonstrates how to make everyday items like pillow cases, boxes, and stuffies into musical props. Even though the teacher is on the screen, each class is an interactive music-making experience for young children and their grownups. Parents are inspired to extend the fun and learning throughout the week, supported by our family materials, bonus activities, and connections in our private family Facebook group.
Enrolled families receive a songbook, CD and a code to download the award-winning music through Music Together’s Hello Everybody app as well as a musical growth chart and booklet about early childhood music development. Classes are appropriate for children under 5, but the entire family is welcome (and encouraged) to participate in the musical fun.
Registration for Music Together Online is now open, and new families are welcome to join at any time. Visit gracenotepiano.com/music-together to learn more and register.
Music Together® is an internationally recognized, developmentally appropriate early childhood music and movement program for children birth through grade two. The Music Together curriculum was coauthored in 1987 by Kenneth K. Guilmartin and Rowan University Professor Emeritus of Music Education Dr. Lili M. Levinowitz, and offers programs for families, schools, at-risk populations, and children with special needs in more than 3,000 communities worldwide. The company is passionately committed to bringing children and their caregivers closer through shared music-making and helping people discover the joy and educational value of early music experiences.