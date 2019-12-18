Music is everything to Jim Vowels and the reason he’s been teaching it for 28 years.
Vowels directs band at Waverly-Shell Rock High School and is the recipient of the Philip Sehmann Excellence in Teaching Award.
The award distinguishes teachers who display excellence, dedication and commitment in regards to music education. It’s named after Philip Sehmann, former band director at Crestwood Community Schools.
“I feel we’ve built something really, really good at Waverly shell rock,” he said. “[The award] is an acknowledgement of our entire program.”
A history buff at heart, Vowels collaborates with professors and community members to bring more relevance to the music students perform.
Several years ago, students performed a World War II concert at the school.
“Anything you can do to cross over, that makes [music] relevant — that brings in meaning,” Vowels said.
Two years ago, Vowel’s received an award for involvement with the veteran’s groups in town. The band marches in the Memorial Day parade each year and is involved in Veteran’s Day programs.
Vowels recognizes the importance for students to interact with veterans as a statement that youth appreciate the service members.
“They are history,” Vowels said.
Connecting music with history brings importance to the performances, creating an experience beyond a good concert.
Vowels has taught for 22 years at the high school as well as Indiana and Kentucky, his hometown.
Growing up in small town Kentucky, Vowels got involved with music in 7th grade and was “hooked from there.”
He graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1992 where he was drum major of Wildcat Marching band.
“[Music] became everything to me,” Vowels said.
With two younger sisters, Vowels stands as lone musician within his family. His parents encouraged Vowels’ pursuits and showed support by attending concerts and competitions.
“I don’t know that they’ve quite understood it,” Vowels said. “But what they do understand is how much I love it.”
The tables have turned in Vowels’ own family, with his three children joining high school band under their father’s directing.
Sophie, a senior at Boston University was a drum major; Kurby, a freshman at Central College played tuba; and his youngest, Celia, is sophomore at Waverly and in the band.
“It is a gift to see my kids every single day in my classroom” Vowels said.
Vowels directs Jazz II, teaches chamber winds, symphonic band, marching band and individual lessons.
“I love the interaction with the students,” Vowels said.
Every two years the band travels to either Florida or Tennessee. A staple experience of the trip to the sunshine state involves marching in Disney World.
Marching bands must send a tape in order to apply.
“Mickey doesn’t want anything crappy there,” Vowels said.
Vowels has directed local honor bands, including Iowa State Cyclone Honor Band.
He also worked alongside Dr. John Vallentine with the University of Northern Iowa Panther Marching Band when he took graduated courses from 1995-1997.
Vowels said working at a collegiate level is drastically different experience. Players are a “notch above” and pieces are faster and more complex.
“It’s a different animal,” Vowels said.
However, Vowels discovered his love was at the high school level and said Waverly-Shell rock has been his favorite place to teach.
“My heart was actually in high school,” Vowels said.
Vowels will receive the award December 7 at a luncheon in Oelwein, Iowa, hosted by Northeast Iowa Bandmasters Association.
“I really don’t think I’m a big deal,” Vowels said. “I think band is and I think Waverly-Shell Rock is.”