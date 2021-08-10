Musica Ficta Quintet Band will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at Wilder Park in Allison.
Musica Ficta Quintet is a “special group” because they include a drummer with a five-piece ensemble. They have a unique sound with the added percussion, which will be appreciated when they play marches, jazz numbers, show tunes and classics.
This summer’s free entertainment is made available through the efforts of Dave and Mary Smith, various park board members and several Lions Club members who helped park the cars for the concerts.
A “donation container” is available at the concerts for anyone wishing to support the quality summer entertainment program.
Treat yourself to some refreshments and popcorn before and during the concert.