The Allison Park Board’s summer concert program will conclude on Wednesday, Aug. 19 with Musica Ficta Quintet Band, beginning at 7 p.m. at Wilder Park in Allison.
Music Ficta Quintet is a “special group” because they include a drummer with the five piece ensemble. They have a unique sound with the added percussion which will be appreciated when they play marches, jazz numbers, show tunes and classics.
This Summer’s free entertainment is made available through the efforts of Dave and Mary Smith, various Park Board Members and several individuals who helped park the cars for all the concerts.
Treat yourself to some refreshments & popcorn before and during the concert. Lots of space for distant seating.