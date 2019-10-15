To go down on the record that I enjoy writing wouldn’t be much more than second hand news to most everyone. Somewhere on the doorstep of 2013, I began writing my various selections and submitting them to the local paper.
I must have read something on the Opinion Page that I responded to and I just never stopped responding. I’ve long believed that after working all day and after the evening meal, there might still be room enough for a no-calorie dessert, a newspaper to read with something you haven’t already read or heard.
Maybe there’s an interest in reading something a bit “sideways” and not typical. There’s something relaxing in a newspaper taking you to places you’ve never been before. Even more fulfilling in my book or I should say — on my page, is the ability to re-visit the pages of your life you’ve already turned and will never get back again. Can anyone say they don’t enjoy just laying back and letting the cyclone take them away and finding themselves down that “long-gone” road? If just one of my stories has led you there then my words were written with purpose.
I don’t have any space on my page for controversy, there’s too much of that in everyday life. I’ve always tried to steer clear of any subject that might be considered three lanes when they really should be four.
Lately I’ve had this feeling that I’ve jumped into a pond without knowing how deep it is. At the risk and fear of disheartening or disappointing, I hesitate to admit that some of my selections are fictitious. By that I mean they may not be true to my life, however I still believe they might relate to someone else’s life in a personal way.
Maybe it was a story about holding the door open for an elderly couple, or slipping away in private without my wife’s knowledge to have an affair of sorts, which was a story I wrote about my time away to re-group under the old oak tree. An affair between me, my thoughts, and an old oak tree.
I wrote a story called “Separation Anxiety,” a selection about the love of his life leaving him. She would blow any which way the wind did. They were so thick at one time, so thin the next. Their relationship was washing down the drain. He always thought they would grow old and gray together. The truth is, it wasn’t true. It was a story about me losing my hair... not my wife. I got several condolence calls on that story.
Not long ago I wrote another one of those “deep pond” stories. This was a selection about a gentleman who had made promises to his dying wife. He promised they would join together again somewhere down the road. As time went on he fell in love with another and wanted to marry her. He would visit his late wife’s grave in search of a sign he had her blessing. The two red cardinals on her grave was her blessing he was seeking. I must have written that story a little too real because someone at the paper added a line saying that I had lost my wife and wanted to remarry.
I can’t blame that person because that was exactly how I wrote it. There has been a positive to his added line, I’m still getting long, warm hugs from the ladies expressing their condolences. So, in sum total, I still have my wife and I’m getting warm hugs to boot!
It’s true, not all my stories are true. I figured if Neil Diamond can write “Cracklin’ Rosie,” a song about a bottle of wine his store bought woman, then I could do the same thing with an oak tree, my hair, or someone who wants to remarry.