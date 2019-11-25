On my first day at Oliver, I was off to a good start with the plant Manager (C.E.O.) introducing me to each member of his staff and then arranging for an all-day tour of the entire plant including the factory, foundry and all the offices. The sprawling plant was situated on 67 acres of land with an array of buildings covering over a million square feet.
At the end of the day I hurried home and traipsed through our house to share my experiences with my wife, Donna. My enthusiasm was quickly shattered when she screamed, “You’re tracking oil all over our new carpet!” Oil, on the soles of my size 13 shoes acquired from touring the plant, was imprinted on the carpet everywhere I had walked. From that day on my shoes always came off at the back door – and they still do to this day.
The next day, and every new day thereafter for nearly four decades, I eagerly looked forward to going to work – a good feeling that not every worker is fortunate enough to experience. Perhaps one reason for my enthusiasm was that the plant manager strongly advocated that his staff find time each day to go out into the manufacturing areas and observe first hand what was going on. For me, it was a treat which I always relished.
On one of my first excursions into the plant, the assembly superintendent proudly took valuable time out of his hectic schedule of getting tractors off the line to show me around his department. At one work station he showed me a new procedure, explaining that for many years the white-cotton ropes installed on the tractors to trip the three-point hitch quickly lost its factory-fresh look after only a day in the field. Besides that, the rope ends frayed and had to be wired or taped. The superintendent said that recently, engineers came up with the idea of using nylon instead of cotton rope. It was a big improvement – stronger and more durable with less shabbiness, but the strands of nylon easily unraveled at the ends where the rope was cut. Manufacturing engineers quickly solved the fraying problem by giving workers cigarette lighters to melt and seal the ends. It was kind of a Mickey Mouse procedure but it worked until Clarence Justus, an inventive industrial engineer, thought of something better. Soon Justus came back with a chicken debeaker and said to the superintendent and workers, “Here, this will do the job and seal the rope ends in just one step.”
The rope to be cut was placed under the knife blade of the debeaker. Quickly and smoothly, it cut the nylon rope and melted the rope ends with just a downward stroke of the electrified knife blade. It was ingenious; and as I watched rope after rope being “debeaked”, I knew I had to meet Clarence Justus.
I wasn’t disappointed when Clarence and I met, and instantly we became good friends. He was my kind of down-to-earth guy, and I was always intrigued by his myriad of practical innovations. One of those was a new way to handle the difficult task of bringing the huge tractor tires, which were stored outside flat on the ground, to the assembly line. Two and sometimes three men had to wrestle the tires onto a three-wheeled trailer and then unload them by the tire mounting equipment.
The yard material supervisor asked Clarence to find a better way of handling the tires after one of his crew suffered a back injury, and the second sustained a hernia while moving tires. In short order Clarence had a solution to the problems. The fix was ashamedly simple. A 6” diameter, 6’ long solid-steel prong rounded at the end was mounted horizontally on the rack of the yard-lift tractor. Storage of tires was changed from a flat positon to a standing position against the perimeter fence. Now only one man was needed top operate the yard tractor, and it became an easy matter to pick up the tires by putting the prong through the center of each tire and raising the rack. As many as six tires could be carried on the prong at one time. It was as simple as carrying two or three donuts on your finger. Tires were now shuttled from storage to assembly line with virtually no effort. Handling time was cut by more than 50%. Besides that, the two-to-three-man crew was reduced to one. Officially the tractor was dubbed as “the prong tractor” – but employees had their own nickname for it.
As a companion to “the prong tractor”, Clarence invented a safety-tire inflation rack. After tires were mounted on rims, they were rolled into the rack that held eight tires in a stand-up position (like a row of cows line up in stanchions), then air lines to each tire were activated, and the tires were automatically inflated. A regulator stopped the process when each tire reached the proper pressure level. The new rack not only eliminated the dangers associated with large tire inflation but freed up two men to perform other work.
Without a doubt, Clarence ranked right up there as the Charles City plant premier industrial engineer.