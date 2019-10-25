I have been asked several times over the last week what I thought about the twin articles by Matthew Schneider and Matt Pollastrini that appeared in the Waverly paper Oct. 22, 2019 ["Why am I running?" by Schnieder, "Time to change Waverly's leadership" by Pollastrini].
People expected me to be angry, and perhaps I was. Briefly. I learned long ago that anger is often a secondary emotion rather than a primary one. It can stem from anxiety, sadness, or a perception that one has been disrespected.
Anger also sucks energy away from productive action, so I try to avoid it or redirect it as best I can. My lasting reaction to the articles was disorientation. I realized that I am living in an alternate universe, because I do not recognize the Waverly these two men described.
According to Mr. Schneider, Waverly’s citizens are ignored and disrespected by elected officials and city staff, whom he describes as angry and abusive. In his opinion, not only are we elected officials harmful to this community, Waverly as a whole is directionless and heartless.
Similarly, Dr. Pollastrini believes that Waverly’s current mayor and City Council are more concerned with “showing the power of holding elected office” than stimulating economic growth and “caring” about the welfare of Waverly and its residents.
Reading this doom and gloom analysis of my hometown made me wonder how in the world Waverly continues to grow, maintains strong property values, and manages to remain a gem of Northeast Iowa. It made me happy to be living in my alternate universe.
As someone who has met with both Mr. Schneider and Dr. Pollastrini on multiple occasions to discuss their concerns, both with and without city staff, I feel compelled to respond to their comments. I realize in doing so I may be accused of self-righteousness, delusional thinking, bias, or just being “out of touch” with my constituency. I probably will be trashed on social media. I have concluded it’s worth the risk to speak out. Readers can take or leave what I have to say. We can agree to disagree. But first let me tell you about the Waverly I proudly call home:
● I live in a city with a spirit of volunteerism that cannot be outdone. From Oktoberfest to Heritage Days to the fire department to the hospital auxiliary to service clubs to Big Brothers Big Sisters, the list goes on and on. People eagerly offer their time and treasure to do what they can to make this a better place, without asking for praise or reward other than giving back. My city has heart.
● I live in a city that cares about those in need, from students who rely on food backpacks every weekend to survivors of domestic violence to families struggling to make ends meet to persons of all ages coping with medical and mental health challenges. My city has compassion.
● I am privileged to serve alongside elected officials who do their best to listen with curiosity and treat citizens respectfully, even as a vocal minority insults us, falsely accuses us, and even threatens us with bodily harm. I serve with colleagues who show grace under pressure.
● I live in a city whose staff does more and more for Waverly each year on what seems to be an ever-tightening budget. They go above and beyond the call of duty to keep our city beautiful, patrol our streets so we can be safe, keep our power flowing, and answer citizens’ questions about everything from cemetery plots to garbage pickup days to TV remote control operations.
● My Waverly has direction. The city makes it a point to periodically host strategic planning sessions, where citizens of diverse backgrounds join staff and elected officials to brainstorm about where Waverly is and where we want it to go. At the most recent session in 2018, we determined that to remain vibrant, Waverly must embrace diversity, support our dedicated merchants, enhance employment opportunities, expand affordable childcare options, and continue improving infrastructure. Our direction is toward the future.
I know I have plenty of good company in my alternate universe of Waverly. My Waverly is filled with reasonable people who are capable of respectfully disagreeing on single issues while still being good neighbors. We are people who can agree on what is most important about community: That to thrive, we must work together in an atmosphere of civility and civic pride, doing whatever we can for the good of our city.
Waverly voters have one week to decide which Waverly they inhabit and which direction they want our city to go. Please choose wisely.