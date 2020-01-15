On Sunday, the Wartburg football team announced its 2019 team awards during its annual team banquet, and an area native was honored during the ceremony.
Defensive lineman Jason Fisher, a native of Nashua and graduate of Nashua-Plainfield High School, was named co-defensive player of the year, along with linebacker Antonio Santillan.
The senior Jason Fisher was integral to a Wartburg team that went 10-2, won a share of the American Rivers Conference and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Fisher led the defensive line with 10 tackles for loss and recorded six sacks during the season.
It wasn't the first honor for Fisher — the lineman also earned a spot on the A-R-C all-conference first team.
In his time at Nashua-Plainfield, Fisher was a two-time second-team all district member and made first-team all-district as well.