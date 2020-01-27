In January 2019, the first ever IWCOA girls state wrestling tournament drew 87 registered wrestlers.
A year later, that number more than quadrupled, as nearly 400 girls came to Waverly over the weekend to compete in an event that will go down as unprecedented.
With so a stark increase in numbers, things were naturally going to be different this time around. While last year there were matches that ended in quick pins, most matches on Friday and Saturday were neck-and-neck and went to the final moments.
The overall competition in the tournament compared to last year was night and day. It's a big reason why Waverly-Shell Rock — despite winning the state title — had none of its girls win individually after two won last year.
Despite all this extra competition, some wrestlers were expected to come in and dominate anyway. In some cases, talent overrides all.
And the talent of Toyia Griffin, a junior at Nashua-Plainfield High School, can't be denied.
Griffin was one of the stars of last year's tournament, winning the state title in the 160-pound division. And despite moving down to the 152-pound division this year, Griffin was the heavyweight favorite to repeat.
A few weeks ago, IAwrestle ranked Griffin as the third-best wrestler in the state in her division. And as tournament time neared, both Lars Underbakke and Tony Hager of IAwrestle predicted Griffin to prevail over Missouri Valley's Maddy Buffum.
With all this in mind, it's more than understandable that Griffin was disappointed — nay, pissed off — with how she finished.
After taking home the title last year, Griffin finished fourth in the 152-pound division on Saturday at Waverly-Shell Rock High School.
"I'm kind of upset and disappointed," Griffin said. "But I worked my hardest today. I’m disappointed in myself because I know I could’ve done better."
"I’d say it’s definitely a disappointment," said Taylor Wedeking, an assistant coach for Nashua-Plainfield. "When you look at her face, she’s definitely disappointed. She didn’t come here for fourth, but it’s what we ended up with. We had some opportunities but didn’t capitalize."
Both Griffin and Wedeking acknowledged the reality that the vast increase in the amount of wrestlers made things harder on Saturday.
But that doesn't take away from the dismay.
Griffin was looking good for a large portion of the tournament, carving her way through opponents in the early stages. The Huskies junior pinned AHSTW's Allison Baxter in the quarterfinals to advance to the final four in her division.
But that's where things turned south.
North Fayette Valley's Val Boleyn pinned Griffin in the semifinals to prevent her from winning back-to-back titles. And with a chance to at least win third place, Griffin was then pinned by Washington's Teegan Sulentich in the third-place match, leaving her in fourth place.
"I think a lot of it was just little details," Wedeking said. "We got caught up with one or two little technique things. We were in positions for both matches we lost. There are little things we can go back to the drawing board to work on."
Griffin said part of the blame falls on the fact that, with so many girls in the tournament, there was too much off time in between matches, allowing rust to gather.
"I’d say I definitely could’ve performed better than what I was doing," Griffin said. "I guess I didn’t have a lot of energy at the end — sitting around all day made me tired."
And yet, despite the dissatisfaction, it's hard to look at the weekend as a failure for Griffin and Nashua-Plainfield.
Getting fourth place in such a crowded field is no small feat, and Griffin will have another chance to win state next year when she's a senior.
And both Griffin and Wedeking, like everyone else who witnessed the tournament, were in awe at the spectacle that took place in Waverly.
"I’d say it’s very helpful because you have everyone cheering you on," Griffin said. "All the excitement is just so amazing."
"It is a pretty cool moment," Wedeking said. "We’re in Iowa, and anything dealing with wrestling — whether it’s college, men’s high school or women’s high school — it’s pretty cool to see. We saw a lot more competitive matches this year."