WASHINGTON, D.C. — National History Day® (NHD), the nonprofit history education organization of record, announced that Mrs. Suzan Turner, a teacher at Nashua-Plainfield High School in Nashua, won the Patricia Behring Teacher of the Year Award for the senior division (grades 9-12) of the National History Day Contest. As the winner of this award, Mrs. Turner will receive $10,000.
The award is sponsored by Patricia Behring, widow of the late Kenneth E. Behring, who previously sponsored the National History Day National Contest for many years.
Each of the 58 National History Day affiliates could nominate one high school teacher for this award, and Mrs. Turner was the nominee from Iowa. Mrs. Turner has been teaching and coaching National History Day students for 16 years. She not only inspires and teaches students to gain a more thorough understanding of history, but also shares her wealth of experience with colleagues; Mrs. Turner serves as a mentor for fellow educators to support their implementation of NHD and project based learning in their classrooms.
“I am not surprised by Mrs. Turner’s selection for this honor,” said National History Day Executive Director Dr. Cathy Gorn. “Mrs. Turner speaks every language of NHD with finesse. It takes an incredibly talented and dedicated educator to teach and mentor both one’s students and one’s colleagues, and she does so with obvious success and admirable humility. If there were an NHD hall of fame, Mrs. Turner would be in it. I congratulate her for winning this award.”
Turner was presented the award during National History Day’s livestreamed National Contest Awards Ceremony on June 20. The annual competition and ceremony took place as scheduled this year, but were conducted remotely due to measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.