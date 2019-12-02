READLYN — Iowa’s secretary of agriculture was impressed with how the City of Readlyn added to its water quality measures by installing a stormwater wetlands near its water treatment plant on the south end of town.
During a visit to the town Wednesday morning, Secretary Mike Naig said it was something that the city wasn’t required to do, but city leaders took the initiative to do so.
“This doesn’t have to happen,” Naig said following a presentation inside Readlyn Mayor Dan Wedemeier’s enclosed trailer set up near the wetlands behind an anhydrous ammonia tank storage facility. “This takes willingness on the part of locally elected leaders and the citizens and the community to decide that they want to add this component, the conservation component, to what they were already doing with their infrastructure improvement.
“We’re seeing this happen across the state, but this type of practice, this wetland, whether it’s in an urban landscape or a rural landscape, does something to help us achieve our nutrient reduction strategy goals.”
Wednesday’s wind gusts of nearly 50 mph forced the tour to be inside of the trailer Wedemeier uses for his business, Weeds on Fire. The 15 dignitaries and City of Readlyn workers were sheltered from the chilly breezes as the mayor and ag secretary discussed the projects.
Naig told Wedemeier he remembered seeing the project as it came across his desk in Des Moines, recalling that it would handle “a significant amount” of stormwater for the city.
Wedemeier showed the secretary the before and after drawings of the water treatment plant, which was located less than a quarter-mile east of the wetland. The plant was originally built in the 1960s.
About 2½ years ago, the city added an aeromod plant to the system in the upgrade.
“We used the same footprint that (the old plant) was on,” Wedemeier said. “We didn’t buy any more farm ground.”
The mayor added that while the city was improving the plant, the state informed the city that it qualified for a State Revolving Fund project to create the wetland.
“I was bound and determined that we would get $400,000, even though Nicole (Barnes, a member of the City Council) didn’t want to spend the money,” Wedemeier said to chuckles from those in attendance.
“The sponsored-project concept is fantastic,” Naig replied.
Wedemeier said the city had tried three other projects for collection of stormwater, but found doing a biocell project along one of the city’s streets was infeasible.
“We decided (the wetland) was the next best thing,” he said.
The mayor explained that the wetland drains about two-thirds of the water runoff of the town, approximately 95 acres worth that goes into a 1.9-acre plat. The city bought 7.6 acres from the Westendorf family’s farm south of town, which Wedemeier said would usually flood during a heavy rain event.
Naig said how Readlyn constructed the wetland is good for any setting.
“You look at where the water wants to go and work with it,” he said. “We can then target those areas for wetlands. It’s a great idea.”
The water goes through a series of ponds that meanders through the site before being discharged into a nearby creek. The outflow is controlled by stop blocks at the south end of the wetland.
Wedemeier added that a neighboring farmer had reconstructed the waterway on his land to allow for more farmable ground.
The City of Waverly had considered an SRF wetland project using funds stemming from the upcoming wastewater treatment plant improvements. In September, the Waverly City Council was advised of four possible sites, which they selected to work on two, but the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship determined neither to be feasible.
Naig couldn’t say anything specific to Waverly, but his department has a team that helps with urban conservation measures.
“The best thing I can tell folks is if you’re at all interested in this kind of thing, talk to Paul (Miller, urban conservationist with IDALS), talk to his team, call the department, get into a conservation office,” Naig said. “They’ll direct traffic to us, and have a conversation, because these projects are possible all over the place.”
Miller added IDALS tries to find “multiple” sites in order to make a water conservation plan work.
“If we can get into one and it’s not feasible, then we can move to another site,” Miller said. “We try to find as many as we can, way above the dollar amount that we can work with, so that we can find the best one for the dollars.”
Naig was asked about a recent report that Iowa farmers have accepted $780 million in funding from the federal government in bailouts, or what the Trump Administration is calling “market facilitation payments.” The funds are coming to try to offset losses due to the trade war with China, with tit-for-tat tariffs depressing commodity markets.
The ag secretary said he hoped the payments weren’t necessary.
“Farmers will tell you flat out, ‘We want trade, not aid,’” Naig said. “We wish we had markets that would pay what we need them to to be sustainable from an income standpoint.
“It’s helpful, we just wish it wasn’t necessary.”
However, Naig said there might be a light at the end of the tunnel, as there are reports that there could be a Phase I agreement on food and agriculture between the U.S. and China. Also, he and Gov. Kim Reynolds had secured a bilateral agreement with Japan during a trade mission a few weeks back.
However, he added that the U.S. House of Representatives needs to ratify the U.S.-Mexico-China Agreement (USMCA), which would replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
“That needs to be done right now,” Naig said. “It’s a deal that was negotiated a year ago. Our U.S. Trade Representative’s Office is now negotiating with Congress to get this done. We need Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi (D-Calif.) to put the bill on the floor.”