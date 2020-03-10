NAMI will have a free eight-week class, created by our national office, for adults from any county who have mental health conditions and want to strengthen their wellness and recovery.
The class will meet weekly from 6 to 8 p.m. every Thursday beginning April 23 through June 11. It will be held at the First Congregational Church in Waterloo at 608 W. Fourth St.
The class, led by trained peer teachers, combines lecture, discussion, and interactive activities. It offers proven techniques and coping strategies. The deadline to register for the class is April 3. Please contact the NAMI office at 319-235-5263.