NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — The National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies welcomed its new chairman – Randall K. Druvenga, president of First Maxfield Mutual Insurance Association – during the annual meeting of members at the 124th Annual Convention.
Even though Druvenga never intended to lead a mutual insurance company, once he got involved in the industry, he developed a passion for it. And the First Maxfield board of directors believed him to be the best person to lead the company to the next level. Druvenga has met the board’s expectations by surrounding himself with quality people who helped teach him what it takes to lead a mutual company.
“I would not be standing here today or managing First Maxfield if I had not been open to learning all I could about the industry and if it were not for the association of quality individuals such as yourselves,” he told the convention audience.
“What makes this association so strong and so unique is the level of support given on a personal level as well as a professional level,” he continued. “We in the mutual world make a difference in the lives we touch and support.”
He went on to encourage fellow NAMIC members to make the choice to get involved in the association, to learn, to listen to different perspectives and have an open mind, and to continue to challenge themselves to develop and grow.
“We have tremendous opportunities to help one another and to make a difference in the lives we touch. Walking this life journey is better as a shared experience,” he said when wrapping up his speech. “That is why each of us chooses to be in community with one another as part of this wonderful association.”
During the next 12 months, Druvenga will travel to several states to visit with mutual insurance company professionals. He will also serve as a leading spokesperson for NAMIC when called on to meet with legislators, regulators, and other industry stakeholders.