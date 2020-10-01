The Northeast Area Music Teachers Association (NAMTA) will be meeting Friday, Oct. 9 at the Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls.
October’s program will be “Teaching During COVID-19.” NAMTA members will discuss how their teaching environments, studio policies, events, and teaching strategies have evolved since COVID-19. Business meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. with the program starting at 10 a.m. The meeting can also be attended via Zoom.
For more information, contact Andrea Johnson at andrea.johnson@uni.edu.