The next NAMTA (Northeast Area Music Teachers Association) meeting will be Friday, Oct. 11 at the Hearst Center for the Arts in Cedar Falls.
The business meeting will take place at 9:30 a.m. followed by a presentation at 10:15. For more information contact Jean Hilbert at jhilbert93@mchsi.com.
Amy Jo Wrobel, former NAMTA member, will be presenting “Studio Revival: How to Re-Create Your Piano Business.” Whether you are a new teacher or you are convinced you can’t “learn new tricks” as a veteran teacher, you won’t want to miss this humorous approach to “spiffing up” your business or starting over from ground zero. Practical hints, tips, and even a prototype you can use to develop your studio policies and procedures. It is also rumored that there will be treats for “class participation.” You won’t want to miss this creative approach to Studio Revival.
Amy Jo Wrobel currently resides in Ankeny with her husband, Dave, youngest daughter, Lillie, and the two piano studio cats, Major (no, not the scale) and Fancy Face. She has been teaching at the Piano Forte Studio for 27 years.
Since her move from the Cedar Valley a little over a year ago, she became active in the Des Moines Music Teachers Association serving as president and also writes for the IMT Magazine “From My Corner Cabinet” articles, playing keyboard at her church and accompanying the Centennial High School band.
With several moves under her belt, Amy Jo has recreated her piano studio no less than seven times. Passionate about gardening, dark chocolate, reading, and of course, playing the piano, Amy Jo’s enthusiastic approach to teaching is contagious.