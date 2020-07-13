MAYNARD — The West Central softball team battled but fell 3-8 to Nashua-Plainfield in the Class 1A Region 4 first round. The Blue Devils finish with an 8-9 overall record, going 8-6 in the Upper Iowa Conference.
“Give Nashua credit, they played very well,” West Central Coach Nick Robinson said.
Both teams entered the fourth scoreless, but the N-P Huskies showed up in the fifth.
“We didn’t play poorly, we had one bad inning where we walked (in a run with the bases loaded) and had an error and they got five runs, and that was the difference in the game, we ended up losing by five,” Robinson said.
Entering the sixth, the Blue Devils came within two runs of a tie, 3-5.
“Nashua didn’t let off the pedal, they got a couple of insurance runs and ultimately it was too much to overcome.”
Still he was glad to have a season.
“Back in March and April I really wasn’t thinking we were going to have a season,” Robinson said. “We’re disappointed that we’re done tonight, but ultimately we’re feeling really happy that we had the opportunity to play in the first place.”
Robinson credited his two seniors, Rosita Hepperle and Aryel Allwood.
“They both played really well tonight,” Robinson said. “Rosita caught a bunch of balls out in center field. Aryel had a hard hit line drive that ... about took her glove off, she caught it, but it was one of the hardest hit balls tonight from either team.”
Hepperle was also happily surprised to have a season.
“We did not think we were going to have a season until Coach (Robinson sent a message and) said he was hearing some good things,” she said.
Hepperle credited pitcher Abby Squires, a freshman, for lifting the team.
Squires led West Central in pitching, giving up an average of just 4.83 earned runs a game and striking out 51 batters on the season. Opponents batted .218 against her.
Another player to watch will be eighth-grade pitcher Kassidy Bantz. Opponents batted .219 against her.
“Our bats came, they were good,” Hepperle said. “Last year our batting wasn’t too good and I thought we really showed up with batting this year so I was really excited for that.”
Leading all runs batted in were juniors Bryleigh Rouse (24), Marlee Squires (21) and eighth-grader Bantz (15). Senior Aryel Allwood and sophomore Emma Michels had 13 apiece.
Rouse led the team with three home runs and with a batting average of .549, followed by Michels’ .455, Marlee Squires’ .433, Bantz’s .308 and Abby Squires’ .292.
“I think we were so close with this group it worked really well,” Allwood said.
“It felt like it clicked together,” Hepperle said.
“We were going to make it worth it, the best that we possibly could,” Hepperle said.
“And I completely feel that we reached that goal,” Allwood said.
Up next
Nashua-Plainfield will travel to Newman Catholic High School to face the home team on Wednesday, starting at 7 p.m. as region play continues.