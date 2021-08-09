A cat sanctuary in Nashua is looking for donations to offset the damage caused by a flash flood that ruined the interior of three of the five buildings housing felines with special needs.
Keisha Stough, the director of C&W Rustic Hollow Shelter, said that about 170 cats with various health conditions, such as feline leukemia and feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV), which would otherwise be euthanized, are in need of help.
On Monday morning, after the skies dumped close to 10 inches of rain in Nashua, the sanctuary, located at 2443 Akron Way, was flooded.
Founded by Carmen Conklin and Wanda Orric in 1985, the year Stough was born, the sanctuary is funded by donations, mostly from the human parents who drop off their special needs felines there.
A staff of eight part-timers cares for the cats, who stay at the sanctuary for the duration of their lives.
Stough said there are multiple cats over 17 years of age, a testament to the care they receive at the sanctuary.
Helping at the shelter as a kennel cleaner as a 14-year-old, Stough graduated from Waverly-Shell High School in 2003. After a stint at the Cedar Bend Humane Society in Waterloo, she returned to Nashua to head the sanctuary.
She said that three of the five sanctuary buildings still have standing water, and the clinic area may have to be fully redone. The floors in the damaged buildings may have to be ripped up, and the damaged furniture replaced. She said the shelter will also seek grants to recover from the disaster but immediate help would be appreciated.
“Any donation would help,” she said.
Stough added that in 2008, during the historic floods, the shelter did have some damage, but the staff was able to minimize it by sandbagging.
“We were prepared for that one, but were not prepared for this one,” she said.
She said it was fortunate that there were no injuries.
“It’s just wet feet and wet paws,” she said. “And cats are never happy about being wet. We are hearing lots of complaints this morning.”
She said the estimated scope of the damage is yet unclear.
“I’m guessing it will be pretty expensive,” she said.