The fall field day at Iowa State University’s Northeast Research and Demonstration Farm will be held Aug. 28, from 1 to 4:20 p.m.
The program will begin in the Borlaug Learning Center, with a talk by Steve Johnson, farm management specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, about crop price risk and cash flow management.
Prashant Jha, weed specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach, will discuss weed science research, followed by an on-farm wagon tour featuring Antonio Mallarino, professor and extension specialist in agronomy at Iowa State, and Erin Hodgson, associate professor and extension specialist in entomology at Iowa State.
Mallarino will explain how results from long-term phosphorus-potassium rate studies influence soil tests, and Hodgson will discuss concerns with pest resistance to insecticides and Bt-traits, and give an update on the 2019 soybean gall midge research.
“The field day provides farmers and agribusiness professionals the opportunity to hear first-hand the most recent and up to date information on crop marketing, P and K fertility and resistance management from ISU experts within those respective fields,” said Terry Basol, field agronomist with ISU Extension and Outreach.
The event is free and open to the public. The Borlaug Learning Center is located on the ISU Northeast Research and Demonstration Farm, at 331 290th St. in Nashua.
Certified Crop Advisor credits will be available (1 CM, 1 NM, 2 PM). For more information, contact Terry Basol at (641) 426-6801.