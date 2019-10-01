The Nashua-Plainfield homecoming schedule includes:
Thursday — Coronation at 7 p.m. in the high school gym
Bonfire to follow at the football field
Friday — Pep Rally in the high school gym at 2 p.m.
Parade at 2:30 p.m.
Football game at 7 p.m.
The New York Times on Wednesday, Sept. 5, printed an op-ed from an anonymous writer who claims to be a senior official in the Donald Trump administration saying, in part, that the president is not fit to hold his current job.
Thunderstorms. High 68F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Localized flooding is possible.
Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low near 55F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible.
Cloudy in the morning, then off and on rain showers during the afternoon hours. High 59F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
...HEAVY RAIN AND FLASH FLOOD POTENTIAL TODAY INTO WEDNESDAY... .WIDESPREAD MODERATE TO HEAVY RAIN IS EXPECTED MUCH OF CENTRAL IOWA TODAY INTO EARLY WEDNESDAY. THE RAIN HAS BEGIN ACROSS NORTHWEST AND NORTH CENTRAL IOWA EARLY THIS MORNING, WITH THE SHOWERS AND STORMS EXPECTED TO GRADUALLY SPREAD SOUTHEAST ACROSS IOWA TODAY INTO TONIGHT. REPEATED ROUNDS OF RAINFALL MAY LEAD TO WIDESPREAD HEAVY RAINFALL TOTALS AND FLASH FLOODING. MANY LOCATIONS ARE ALREADY SATURATED FROM RECENT HEAVY RAINFALL OVER THE PAST WEEK. THESE WET SOIL CONDITIONS COMBINED WITH INCREASED RUNOFF FROM POST-MATURE CROPLANDS WILL INCREASE THE THREAT OF FLASH FLOODING AS WELL. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF CENTRAL IOWA, NORTH CENTRAL IOWA, AND NORTHEAST IOWA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN CENTRAL IOWA, GRUNDY. IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA, BUTLER. IN NORTHEAST IOWA, BLACK HAWK AND BREMER. * FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WIDESPREAD RAINFALL OF 1 TO 2 INCHES WITH AREAS OF 2 TO 3 INCHES EXPECTED. LOCALLY HEAVIER AMOUNTS IN EXCESS OF 3 INCHES MAY OCCUR BY EARLY WEDNESDAY. RAIN RATES MAY EXCEED 1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR AT TIMES TODAY INTO TONIGHT. * LOW WATER CROSSINGS MAY BECOME FLOODED, ESPECIALLY ON SECONDARY ROADS. SMALLER STREAMS MAY HAVE RAPID RISES. WATER MAY POND ON ROADS AND IN FIELDS. URBAN AREAS MAY SEE SIGNIFICANT PONDING OF WATER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&
Wind: NNW @ 7mph
Precip: 18% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: N @ 8mph
Precip: 19% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: N @ 8mph
Precip: 35% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NNE @ 9mph
Precip: 44% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NNE @ 9mph
Precip: 56% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NNE @ 8mph
Precip: 77% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NNE @ 8mph
Precip: 83% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 1.9 mi
Wind: NNE @ 8mph
Precip: 95% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NE @ 9mph
Precip: 99% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: NE @ 10mph
Precip: 97% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: NE @ 10mph
Precip: 94% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.7 mi
Wind: NE @ 12mph
Precip: 98% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.7 mi
