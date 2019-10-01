Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

N-P Homecoming court

The Nashua-Plainfield homecoming court is, front row: Shaylee Hansen, Carlee Smith, Liberty Fisher, Makenna Nelson and Faith Carpenter. Back row: Ike Sinnwell, Evan Kalainoff, Dawson Lamborn, Jakob Whitinger and Jordan Klueber.

 Courtesy photo

The Nashua-Plainfield homecoming schedule includes:

Thursday — Coronation at 7 p.m. in the high school gym

Bonfire to follow at the football field

Friday — Pep Rally in the high school gym at 2 p.m.

Parade at 2:30 p.m.

Football game at 7 p.m.

Tags