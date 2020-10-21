In this centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote, an area school will be receiving an award named after one of the suffrage leaders who grew up nearby.
Nashua-Plainfield High School is one of 18 Iowa schools who received the Carrie Chapman Catt Award on Wednesday in a ceremony held at the childhood home of the voting rights advocate in Charles City. The honor is presented to schools that have registered at least 90% of eligible students to vote for the 2020 general election.
Katherine Ortmayer, a language-arts teacher for eighth grade and up, said receiving the award is a crowning achievement for N-P.
“We have students that are excited and ready to be active members of our society and having a voice in what goes on in our world,” Ortmayer said. “It’s been really cool to see that growth in them and that desire to be active participants.”
According to the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office, N-P was tied for the 15th highest rate of registration with 90.91%, along with Baxter High School. Five schools — Isaac Newton Christian Academy in Cedar Rapids, Rivermont Collegiate prep school in Bettendorf, South Page High School in College Springs, St. Mary’s High School in Remsen and Valley Lutheran School in Cedar Falls — all had 100% registration.
The other schools earning the award are Lone Tree, Pella Christian, Ballard, Walnut Creek Campus in West Des Moines, Burlington Notre Dame, Fort Madison, Norwalk, Woodward-Granger, Cedar Rapids Prairie and Urbandale. In addition, 10 schools attained at least 70% registration, and nine others registered at least half of their senior students.
“This year marks the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote,” Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said in a statement. “I can think of no better way to mark that important milestone than by encouraging young people to get involved, while recognizing the sacrifices and accomplishments of suffragists like Carrie Chapman Catt.”
A total of 88 schools, which also included Waverly-Shell Rock, in 54 counties participated in the Chapman Catt program during the 2019-20 school year. It was made possible through a recent law change that allowed 17-year-olds to register to vote as long as they would be 18 by Election Day.
According to the Secretary of State’s website, 3,834 eligible students in Iowa had registered to vote through this program.
Ortmayer said between the centennial of the 19th Amendment and the attention behind the 2020 presidential election, it adds to the importance of the students getting involved in the electoral process. She said two 2020 graduates who led the student initiative at N-P produced a video and worked on papers on Chapman Catt.
“They’re very aware of Carrie Chapman Catt’s efforts in women’s rights to vote,” Ortmayer said.
She added that she has a personal connection to the Chapman Catt legacy, as she interned at the suffragist’s house as an intern for two years while attending the University of Northern Iowa.
“It is special for me to have that as a part of my life and see my students feel strongly about that as well,” she said. “We talk about how, in any aspect of your life to be able to have a voice and be able to share that.
“Whatever side of an issue that you’re on, we just talk about that it’s important to make your voice heard, and voting is a way to do that.”