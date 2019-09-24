4-H grows confidence, creativity, curiosity, courage, character and so much more by allowing youth to use the skills they learn to go out and make a positive difference in their communities.
Help Bremer County 4-H celebrate the outstanding impact youth have made throughout the state during National 4-H Week Oct. 6-12.
4-H is active in each of Iowa’s 100 county extension districts and empowers youth to reach their full potential through many different types of experiences including photography, music, woodworking, sewing, archery, livestock and horticulture. Youth have fun while gaining valuable skills in communication and the arts, citizenship and leadership, science, technology, engineering and math, as well as healthy living and personal life management by being involved in 4-H.
As we celebrate National 4-H Week it is important to remember the 4-H pledge, which is recited at nearly every 4-H club meeting, and what it teaches.
“I pledge my Head to clearer thinking, my Heart to greater loyalty, my Hands to larger service and my Health to better living, for my club, my community, my country and my world.”
In Bremer County, more than 390 youth and 100 volunteers are involved in 4-H. Youth in grades kindergarten through third grade are welcome to join Clover Kids. Youth fourth through 12th grades are welcome to join a 4-H Club in their community. Learn how you can join them by visiting our website at www.extension.iastate.edu/bremer, call the Extension Office at (319)882-4275, or visit us at 720 7th Ave Tripoli, Iowa, next to Dollar General.