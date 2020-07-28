Due to Covid-19 and after several weeks of very careful consideration, The National Cattle Congress has made the difficult decision to postpone the 2020 110th National Cattle Congress Fair until Sept. 15-19, 2021
The National Cattle Congress believes this is the responsible action to take in an effort to keep everyone safe during this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The health and safety of our patrons, sponsors, volunteers, staff and the community it takes to make a Fair happen remains our priority.
We will get together again in 2021 for all of the rides and attractions, livestock shows, rodeo, exhibitors, Motor-X, live music and lots more of the fun activities that you are accustomed to seeing at the National Cattle Congress Fair. And finally, let’s not forget about all of the great fair food and treats that are served each day at the Fair!
For the time being we look forward to seeing you again in 2021. For now, stay safe and healthy.