Most all of us love to play whether it’s a sport, board game, outside, with friends or by ourselves. The ability to play is as vital to our children as it is to us as adults.
Play has the ability to make our days more enjoyable and to lift our spirits. Play can be used to connect us to others and to build relationships.
Children build their first relationships through play with both their caregivers and with other children. From peek-a-boo with a toddler to long Monopoly games or hide and seek in the dark, play forms the basis for many relationships and develops how we see ourselves and others.
Children who struggle to play with others or by themselves are often failing to achieve significant building blocks in their successful development to adulthood. Play Therapy is used by trained professionals to help children, and adults, to address problems in social relationships, emotions, and behaviors.
Play Therapy allows children and adults to learn naturally through a structured and supportive play environment. For many people play becomes a comfortable and familiar method for expressing their needs or concerns to others.
As part of National Play Therapy Week we would like to encourage you to find time to play! Either by yourself, with a friend or with a child take 5, 10 or 20 minutes and enjoy yourself with your favorite way to play. What a great week it would be if we all played tag in the office for 5 minutes.
