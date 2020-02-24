DES MOINES — In February of 2018, Chet Buss was one step away from breaking into the Class 1A state wrestling tournament as a freshman.
He faced Denver's Brock Farley in a district semifinal match at 285, and a win would've qualified Buss for state.
The match didn't go his way. Buss was pinned by Farley at 4:45, ending his first season.
Buss had trouble getting over it.
"It stuck with me for a while," he says.
But the heavyweight didn't let the tough loss drown him. He got back into the wrestling room and got back to work. He used it for motivation through the spring, summer and fall of last year to get another opportunity.
In his second chance, he didn't waste it.
On Saturday night in the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Buss became a Class 1A state champion in the 285-pound class.
The moment came when Buss defeated Interstate 35's Ryley Snell in the final match with a 10-2 majority decision.
"Huge," Buss said after the win. "It’s huge. The environment was amazing. That was awesome."
When the whistle blew and the referee listed Buss' hand, he flexed to his North Butler-Clarksville family in the crowd and soaked in his redemptive moment. The pain that came after last year's loss was wiped away in a blink.
"I got over it, and it drove me to win this freaking title," the sophomore said.
Frankly, Buss dominated the entire match, and he admitted he wanted to win the championship with an emphatic pin over Snell.
He had to settle for merely winning a title with a majority decision.
"I wanted to end it with a pin," he said. "But it doesn’t matter. I’m on top of the podium."
Buss didn't have much trouble making it to Saturday night.
In Thursday's first round, the heavyweight pinned Pleasantville's Matthew Kauffman at 2 minutes, 59 seconds, and his next match was even more impressive: a pin over Postville's Isaac Steffans in 58 seconds in the quarterfinals.
Buss then defeated Logan-Magnolia's Barrett Pitt with an 8-1 decision in Friday night's semifinals.
"Awesome," Buss said. "Greatest feeling in the world."