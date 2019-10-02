Sports fans who subscribe to Waverly Utilities has found two of their channels missing on Tuesday.
NBC Sports Chicago, which had resided on channels 42 and 43, the latter its “Plus” station, has been pulled from the lineup due to a lack of an agreement for a new transmission contract.
The regional sports network, which is co-owned by NBCUniversal and now three of Chicago’s professional sports teams, the White Sox of Major League Baseball, the Bulls of the NBA and Blackhawks of the NHL, had to renegotiate its deals with cable, satellite and streaming services after the Chicago Cubs left the network to start its own channel, Marquee Sports Network, as of February 2020.
According to a statement from Waverly Utilities, it is currently in negotiations with Sinclair Media, which is the distributor of Marquee Sports, to carry the network, which will be the exclusive home of the Cubs. NBCSC, as of Tuesday, is the sole home of the White Sox, Bulls and Blackhawks.
The statement indicated that NBCSC was dropped because the utility and NBCUniversal were unable to negotiate what Waverly Utilities considered to be a fair price to continue to carry the channel without the Cubs. The utility called the cost “extremely high.”
“We don’t like to drop channels but when it comes to cost savings for our customers, sometimes it’s inevitable,” stated Jeff Magsamen, WU director of telecom. “We know we have a huge Chicago Cubs fan base in Waverly and are excited to add Marquee Sports Network once negotiations have been reached.”
Meanwhile, Butler-Bremer Communications, based in Plainfield, has decided to keep NBCSC, as they were able to negotiate a reduced rate with NBCUniversal, according to CEO and General Manager Richard McBurney.
“(There’s also) the fact that they carry some UNI football and basketball games,” McBurney stated in an email to Waverly Newspapers Tuesday afternoon. “They will also carry most of the White Sox, Bulls and Blackhawks games, which will allow fans alternative baseball games to watch — especially when the Sox play the (Minnesota) Twins — as opposed to the Cubs.”
Additionally, fans of the Minnesota Wild and Minnesota Timberwolves in the Butler-Bremer coverage area, which includes Shell Rock, Clarksville, Tripoli, Nashua, Plainfield, Frederika, Horton, Waverly and Janesville and surrounding rural areas, can watch them when they face the Blackhawks and Bulls.
Elsewhere, Cedar Falls Utilities has been granted an extension to continue carrying NBCSC through January 2020 while negotiations continue. A web search showed that Mediacom still has NBCSC available, but no further details.
Meanwhile, NBCSC is also available on DirecTV and on streaming services Fubo, Hulu, Layer3, PlayStation Vue, Sling and YouTube TV. It was recently dropped by Dish Network.
McBurney said that Butler-Bremer hasn’t yet received pricing information for Marquee yet, but he anticipates, based on scuttlebutt, some high costs for Cubs coverage.
“Until we actually see information, we’ll not be able to make a decision on coverage of Marquee,” McBurney said. “Things like the Marquee channel make our CATV business very difficult, although the local channel retransmission costs are a huge piece of the cost puzzle.”