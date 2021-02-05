WAVERLY – The NCAA Division III Administrative Committee, acting on behalf of the D-III Management and Presidents Council, approved the recommendation from the D-III Championships Committee to cancel the 2020-21 winter sports championships, the NCAA announced Thursday.
The decision stems from "low participation numbers among member schools," according to a news release from the NCAA. The statement also said the decision was based on the results of a winter declaration form distributed to members about their intention to compete this season in a capacity that would permit them to meet the minimum contest requirements to be eligible for championship section. The form was distributed to D-III athletics directors Jan. 19 and was completed by 98% of the membership, per the release.
The sports effected by this decision are basketball, swimming and diving, indoor track and field, ice hockey and wrestling.
During its review of the declaration data, the Championship Committee determined participation numbers in all nine winter sports are "well below" the established threshold to provide a national championships experience, the release said. The established thresholds are 60% for basketball, swimming and diving, and indoor track, and 70% for ice hockey and wrestling.
"Today, we made the difficult decision to cancel our Division III winter championships," said Fayneese Miller, chair of the Presidents Council and Hamline president. "While some institutions have been able to safely return to sport, the recent declaration form data show that more than half of our division has returned to winter sport practice and competition to be in a position for NCAA national championship participation.
"This was a very difficult decision to make, and we are saddened to do so. ... none of our winter sports meet the Championships Committee's established thresholds of participation to hold a championship."
The American Rivers Conference plans to conduct the remainder of its winter sports schedules, as well as moving forward with fall sports that were moved to the spring, the conference announced in a news release.
Wartburg College is ranked No. 1 in men's and women's indoor track and field, and No. 2 in wrestling and women's basketball.