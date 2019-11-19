Giving Tuesday is Dec. 3 and Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center is teaming up with the Allen Foundation and the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa to support those in our community who struggle with mental health.
The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa has pledged a $50,000 match for all money raised by the Allen Foundation as part of its Giving Tuesday campaign that runs Dec. 3-31.
Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center has been providing behavioral health services in Waterloo for more than 70 years. The center serves more than 6,000 individuals each year, and it’s likely that number will increase. Individuals can help Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center in its mission to provide services and programs in response to community needs.
Education to remove the stigma associated with mental illness has led to progress, but there’s still much work to do based on the following statistics:
• One in five Americans will experience a mental health condition in their lifetime.
• The majority of mental illnesses are biologically based. These are brain diseases that affect the ability to think, feel and interact with others and their environment.
• Mental illnesses are more common than cancer, diabetes, arthritis or heart disease.
• Fifty percent of mental illnesses develop by age 14, and 75% by age 24.
• Individuals who develop mental health conditions usually exhibit symptoms 7-10 years before being diagnosed.
• Suicide is the 10th-leading cause of death in the United States and the second-leading cause for ages 10-24.
Donations can be made online at unitypoint.org/waterloo/giving-tuesday or by calling the Allen Foundation at (319) 235-3960.