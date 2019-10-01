The Northeast Iowa Food Bank was selected to receive a $10,000 Bayer Fund grant, from Bayer representatives located in northeast Iowa.
Funds from the grant will be used for the acquisition and distribution of produce and other perishable foods through the Northeast Iowa Food Bank’s on-site food pantry, the Cedar Valley Food Pantry, located in Waterloo.
“Food insecurity affects people from all walks of life, and in all stages of life,” said Barb Prather, Executive Director of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. “Securing generous funding like this helps us tackle the biggest barriers to hunger relief. One of the ways we are able to make a bigger impact with this funding, is through increasing the quantity and quality of food we distribute, as well as how often we distribute it.
“Our Produce & Perishable Pantry is a weekly distribution of food, where clients can come and receive fruits, vegetables, dairy products, and other perishable food items, in addition to their allotted monthly distribution through our Cedar Valley Food Pantry.
“Bayer is committed to supporting local communities with food and nutrition initiatives, and the Northeast Iowa Food Bank has an extremely broad reach and impact in this area.” said Andy Frey, Field Testing Agronomist, Cedar Falls. “We’re very excited to support the Northeast Iowa Food Bank with this Bayer Fund grant.”
In 2019, Bayer Fund awarded more than $1.4 million through this program to nonprofit organizations in rural communities to help address essential needs in Food & Nutrition, STEM Education, and Community Development. Nonprofit organizations across the U.S. have received more than $7 million through this program over the last five years.