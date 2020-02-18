On the evening of Friday, March 27, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank will hold the 11th rendition of their Empty Bowls event at the brand new Hilton Garden Inn event center in Cedar Falls.
The goal of the event is to raise awareness and educate the community on the issue of hunger. In addition to receiving a humble meal of bread and soup in a symbolic, handmade bowl, event attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets, and participate in a silent and live auction beginning at 6 p.m. and concluding around 9 p.m. Auction items include electronics, artwork, jewelry, sports memorabilia, event tickets and several gift certificates.
The concept behind Empty Bowls began in 1990. A high school art teacher in Michigan helped his students find a way to raise funds to support a food drive. What evolved was a class project to make ceramic bowls for a fundraising meal. Guests were served a simple meal of soup and bread, and were invited to keep the bowl as a reminder of hunger in the world. By the following year the originators had developed this concept into Empty Bowls. Since then, Empty Bowls events have been held throughout the world, and millions of dollars have been raised to fill empty bowls near you.
“This is the 11th Empty Bowls event for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank,” stated Barbara Prather, Executive Director, “In 2019 the Food Bank raised over $25,000 at this event to fight hunger in northeast Iowa. Your support not only raises funds but raises awareness to this important issue. This is one of our biggest events, and tickets are just $25. All dollars raised will go to support the Food Bank and the over 43,430 individuals who are estimated to be hungry in northeast Iowa.”
To purchase tickets, visit www.emptybowls.live/tickets.