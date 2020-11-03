As winter weather approaches, The Northeast Iowa Food Bank’s Cedar Valley Food Pantry is beginning to phase out curbside grocery assistance, while moving back to an indoor, “Fill-Your-Cart” model. This transition, effective Oct. 19, will take place through Thursday, Nov. 20, with limited curbside assistance hours offered Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. This is subject to change, where curbside will stop and we move inside, pending the weather. After the Thanksgiving season, curbside assistance will no longer be offered as part of the Cedar Valley Food Pantry’s Monday-Thursday operating hours.
While the Food Bank phases out their curbside assistance, they will begin allowing patrons inside to use the Cedar Valley Food Pantry. These ‘Fill-Your-Cart’ hours will be initially offered from noon-4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, until Thursday, Nov. 19.
To make the process of transitioning from curbside to indoor Pantry services a safe and easy experience, The Northeast Iowa Food Bank is asking patrons intending to use the Cedar Valley Food Pantry, to pre-register online through their new check-in software. After filling out their quick sign-up form, this one-time registration will allow every Pantry patron a fast check-in experience for all future visits.
Pre-registration will be required for all drive-thru patrons seeking curbside assistance. For indoor patrons, The Northeast Iowa Food Bank will gradually introduce our new registration process to clients as they check-in to use the Pantry. Upon completion of the online registration, each patron using the Pantry’s indoor services will be allowed 10 minutes to fill their carts. As The Northeast Iowa Food Bank transition away from curbside distribution, visiting clients can rest assured, knowing that they can expect to see the same quality and quantity of food that is being distributed curbside.
Moving forward, this new check-in system will become the primary way in which all patrons check-in to the Cedar Valley Food Pantry. For those who are able to pre-register prior to coming in, signup can be completed in just a few minutes by visiting the Northeast Iowa Food Bank’s website and clicking their “Clients Pre-Register Here” button on the top right of the screen.
As The Northeast Iowa Food Bank re-introduces visitors indoors, and scaling back our curbside pickup to morning hours only, The Northeast Iowa Food Bank will continue to offer our once-a-week Produce & Perishable Pantry, every Friday, from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. This special, weekly distribution will continue to operate outside, with curbside assistance, until weather conditions no longer permit this from happening. Upon the arrival of inclement weather, the Produce & Perishable Pantry will move indoors. In situations of inclement weather, the Cedar Valley Food Pantry’s curbside service will not be offered, and the Pantry will instead be open for indoor visitors whenever outdoor operations cannot take place.
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank is also calling on the public to volunteer their time when they can, as they expect to see a record number of northeast Iowans seeking assistance as a result of the continued COVID-19 pandemic this fall. All interested participants are encouraged to try out their volunteer experience by signing up on the Northeast Iowa Food Bank’s volunteer page.
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank provides nutritious food and grocery products through nearly 200 nonprofit organizations and programs who assist the hungry and to individuals who are in need of food assistance to sustain life. Last year, the Food Bank distributed more than 10 million pounds of food, which provided over 8.3 million meals within a 16-county service area.
The Food Bank provides eight programs that serve the Community: Member Agency Distribution, Cedar Valley Food Pantry, BackPack Program, Kids Cafe, Elderly Nutrition, Mobile Food Pantries, Summer Feeding and a Community Garden. Encompassing all eight of these programs is a commitment to nutrition education. The Food Bank is a member of the Iowa Food Bank Association and Feeding America. For more information, visit www.northeastiowafoodbank.org.