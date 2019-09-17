The Northeast Iowa Food Bank will host the 2019 fall edition of the Cedar Valley Sack Lunch Delivery on Thursday, Sept. 26 and Friday, Sept. 27 as part of Hunger Action Month.
Sack lunches, prepared by Food Bank staff and volunteers, will be delivered to participating Cedar Valley organizations and businesses between 9-11:30 a.m. both days and also Thursday from 5-7 p.m.
For only $8 per lunch, Cedar Valley organizations, groups, clubs and businesses can support the Northeast Iowa Food Bank by purchasing these lunches. The lunches include, a pulled pork sandwiches, pasta salad, chips, water, fruit, and a snack pack pudding cup and will be delivered to places across the Cedar Valley. For every lunch sold during the Sack Lunch Delivery, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank can help provide up to 32 meals to those who are hungry in northeast Iowa.
“We are excited to offer this popular lunch fundraiser again,” stated Barbara Prather, the Executive Director of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. “The Cedar Valley Sack Lunch Delivery allows the Northeast Iowa Food Bank to show our appreciation for local organizations and businesses while also helping northeast Iowans in need. We sincerely appreciate the partnership we have with local organizations and businesses and the volunteers that help us prepare and deliver the lunches. We all partner together in the fight against hunger.
Orders can be placed online at https://www.northeastiowafoodbank.org/sacklunch/ by Thursday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. We ask for a minimum eight lunches per location for delivery, with a central contact person. Orders under eight can be picked up at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank would like to thank Sam’s Club, Walmart, Tyson, Aspro, Veridian, Huff Contracting, Lincoln Savings Bank, Black Hawk Sprinklers, Green State bank, and John Deere for helping make this event possible.
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank provides nutritious food and grocery products to about 200 nonprofit organizations and programs who assist the hungry and to individuals who are in need of food assistance to sustain life. Last year, the Food Bank distributed 6.9 million meals of food.
The Food Bank provides eight programs that serve the Community: Member Agency Distribution, Cedar Valley Food Pantry, the BackPack Program, Kids Cafe, Elderly Nutrition, Mobile Food Pantries, Summer Feeding and a Community Garden. Encompassing all eight of these programs is a commitment to nutrition education. The Food Bank is a member of the Iowa Food Bank Association and Feeding America. For more information, visit www.northeastiowafoodbank.org.