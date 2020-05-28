In an effort to provide more dairy products to those currently facing food insecurity, Shullsburg Creamery has worked with Midwest Dairy and the Northeast Iowa Food Bank to provide 13,128 packages of string cheese to help those in need.
This contribution has been made possible by funding from Midwest Dairy, which is donating $500,000 to food banks in the 10 states it represents — Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma.
Food banks across the region have been seeing unprecedented need in recent weeks, setting records for daily and weekly food distribution and illuminating the urgency of new resources and avenues to connect community members with a sustainable food supply. With unemployment numbers still climbing and schools – where many children receive the majority of their daily meals – continuing to be closed, the demand is continuing to grow.
The Food Bank says that even as COVID-19 continues to impact both people and the greater supply chain, the amount of food individuals are able to receive has stayed consistent thanks to the generosity of individuals and organizations.
“Thanks to the donations we received at the onset of this pandemic, we were able to make immediate food-sourcing decisions that have continued to allow individuals to keep food on the table,” said Barb Prather, Executive Director of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. “Because of Shullsburg Creamery and Midwest Dairy, this donation will help us in a time when more and more people across northeast Iowa are struggling with hunger during these times.”
“As a farmer and Midwest Dairy leader, I am proud of our work to make this donation possible to provide dairy products to people who otherwise may not have access to these nutrients during this challenging time,” said Allen Merrill, Midwest Dairy Corporate board chairman and a dairy farmer from Parker, South Dakota.
Midwest Dairy is partnering with dairy processors to determine what products they have available and then will provide a list of interested processors to food banks across the Midwest that have both a need and the capacity to increase their dairy inventory and distribution.
For more information, please visit www.midwestdairy.com. To further help, through donation or volunteering, please visit www.northeastiowafoodbank.org.