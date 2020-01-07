The Northeast Iowa Food Bank is partnering with John Deere, the University of Northern Iowa’s Office of Community Engagement, Service and Leadership Council, and Panther Pantry, along with the Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley, to host the “Pack The Dome: Martin Luther King Jr National Day of Service” event at the UNI-Dome on Monday, January 20th.
Participants are invited to help assemble food for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank’s BackPack Program. The BackPack Program aims to provide meals for the 13,680 children experiencing hunger in northeast Iowa. Last year the Northeast Iowa Food Bank distributed 150,000 BackPacks across its 16 county service area.
“With more community support and a larger venue, our goal is to assemble 40,000 BackPacks this year,” stated Barb Prather, Executive Director of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. “That’s nearly double what we did last year, which is why we are looking for 1,200 volunteers to help us accomplish this.”
“In the Cedar Valley roughly 17% of children are food insecure, the Food Bank’s BackPack program helps in bridging that gap for our communities children. John Deere’s Citizenship centers around actions to impact world hunger, local economic & community development, and education. This opportunity to Pack the Dome is a wonderful way to put John Deere’s citizenship vision into action, honor Dr. King, unite people from different walks of life together to build a stronger community supporting children — the future of our community,” stated Heather Bishop, Manager John Deere Engine Works.
This event is expected to be the single largest volunteer event ever held in the Cedar Valley. The event is open to the public. Participants are welcome to bring and donate jars of peanut butter as they sign in. For more information, or to sign up for the “Pack The Dome: Martin Luther King Jr National Day of Service” visit https://vccv.galaxydigital.com/aem.
Many organizations in the Cedar Valley are making this event possible, including John Deere, The Northeast Iowa Food Bank, the University of Northern Iowa’s Office of Community Engagement, Service and Leadership Council, and Panther Pantry, UAW Local 838, and Coca Cola.
About The Northeast Iowa Food Bank
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank provides nutritious food and grocery products to 200 nonprofit organizations and programs who assist the hungry and to individuals who are in need of food assistance to sustain life. Last year, the Food Bank distributed 6.9 million meals within a 16-county service area.
The Food Bank provides eight programs that serve the community: Member Agency Distribution, Cedar Valley Food Pantry, the Back Pack Program, Kids Cafe, Elderly Nutrition, Mobile Food Pantries, Summer Feeding and a Community Garden. Encompassing all eight of these programs is a commitment to nutrition education. The Food Bank is a member of the Iowa Food Bank Association and Feeding America. For more information, visit www.northeastiowafoodbank.org.