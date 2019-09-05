This September, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, together with the Feeding America nationwide network of food banks, will mobilize across all 50 states in an effort to bring an end to hunger. Hunger Action Month is designed to inspire people to take action and raise awareness of the fact that 42 million Americans, including 13 million children, are food insecure, according to the USDA.
In northeast Iowa, more than 43,000 people struggle with hunger and may not know where they’ll find their next meal. That number includes 14,000 children — one in six northeast Iowa kids.
“In urban areas and rural areas, from Decorah to Montezuma and everywhere in between, hunger continues to take a toll on northeast Iowa,” said Barbara Prather, Executive Director of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. “Without access to enough food, 43,430 northeast Iowans will be unable to reach their full potential; including 13,680 hungry children, who cannot grow, succeed or learn on an empty stomach. Our goal is to close this Meal Gap by 2025, but we can only do that if people join us with a unifying voice in saying “I’m Hungry For Change.”
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank has several ways for you to take action during the month of September and show that you are “Hungry for Change!”
Ways to support by eating out, one helping at a time:
SingleSpeed Brewing Co.: Thursday, Sept. 5, 10% of the Food and Beverage sales from 4-10 p.m. will be donated back to the NEIFB.
Lincoln Perks: Monday, Sept. 9 through Friday, Sept. 13, purchase the sandwich of the week and $1 will be donated back to NEIFB.
Blue Barn BBQ: the entire month of September, purchase a pulled pork sandwich and 50 cents will be donated back to the NEIFB.
Subway: the entire month of September, purchase two combo meals and Subway will donate 25 cents, which we can turn into one meal in the community.
Rocket’s Bakery: Tuesday, Sept. 10 through Sunday, Sept. 15 stop in and purchase a limited edition Hunger Action Donut.
Papa Murphy’s: Wednesday, Sept: 18 order your Take and Bake Pizza from either from the Waterloo or Cedar Falls location and 20% of your bill will be donated to us.
Ways to take action by shopping:
Purchase a limited Hunger Action Iowa Love T-Shirt online from now through Sept. 12 to wear and show your support for Hunger Action Month. These rustic orange T-Shirts can be ordered online here, https://iowalove.org/products/hunger-action
Purchase a “I’m Hungry for Change” Reusable Canvas Shopping Bag for $10 at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank while supplies last.
Ways to take action by attending events
Thursday, Sept. 5 at SingleSpeed Brewery Co. in Waterloo from 5-9 p.m. for Pint Night
Friday, Sept. 6 at RiverLoop Expo in Waterloo from 5-9 p.m. for FridayLoo
Sunday, Sept. 8 at Gateway Park in Cedar Falls from noon-5 p.m. for Stone Soul Picnic
Saturday, Sept. 14 at the NEIFB at 11:15 a.m. for Volunteer Orientation
Thursday & Friday, Sept. 26-27 at the comfort of your office for Fall Sack Lunch Delivery.
Sept. 27-Oct. 5 at the Black Hawk Children’s Theatre for their performance of “Korzack’s Children.”
September marks the twelfth year the Feeding America network of food banks has organized this annual call to action and tenth year the Northeast Iowa Food Bank has participated in the Hunger Action Month movement. To learn more about the Northeast Iowa Food Bank and other ways you can get involved for Hunger Action Month in northeast Iowa, please visit www.northeastiowafoodbank.org