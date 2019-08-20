Meals offered through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging.
Meals are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost. Each meal includes milk.
To make a meal reservation, call 1-800-423-2449 by 9:30 a.m. the day before you want to receive a meal.
Sept. 3: BBQ Pork Rib Patty, Red Potatoes, Coleslaw, Hamburger Bun, Cranapple Crisp
Sept. 4: Almond Dijon Chicken Breast, Italian Roasted Potatoes, Creamed Peas, Peaches
Sept. 5: Beef Tater Tot Casserole, Whole Kernel Corn, Brussel Sprouts, Baked Cookie
Sept. 6: Chicken Marsala, Baked Potato, Glazed Carrots, Wheat Bread, Chocolate Raspberry Pudding
Sept. 9: BBQ Chicken Breast, Macaroni & Cheese, Green Peas, Fresh Seasonal Fruit
Sept. 10: Hamburger Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Roasted Diced Red Potatoes, Baked Beans, Hamburger Bun, Applesauce
Sept. 11: Grilled Pork with Gravy, Baked Sweet Potato, Mixed Vegetables, Multi-Grain Bread, Sliced Pears
Sept. 12: Chicken & Dumplings, Harvard Beets, Broccoli, Baked Cookie
Sept. 13: Beef Pot Roast, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Frosted Cake
Sept. 16: Potato Crusted Fish, Potato Salad, Green Beans, Hot Cinnamon Applesauce
Sept. 17: Honey Mustard Chicken Salad, Carrot Raisin Salad, Wheat Bread, Fruited Gelatin
Sept. 18: Beef Lasagna Bake, Tossed Salad, Cheesy Cauliflower, Texas Bread, Peach Cobbler
Sept. 19: Sloppy Joe, Roasted Diced Potatoes, California Vegetable Blend, Hamburger Bun, Pineapple Tidbits
Sept. 20: Baked Chicken Breast, Tarragon Cream Sauce, Baked Sweet Potato, Cabbage, Multi-Grain Bread, Fresh Fruit
Sept. 23: Sausage, Onions, Peppers, Penne, Marinara Sauce, Green Peas, Mandarin Oranges
Sept. 24: Tuna Salad, Broccoli Cheese Soup, Multi-Grain Bread, Cottage Cheese, Pineapple Tidbits
Sept. 25: Honey Mustard Chicken, Baked Sweet Potato, Creole Green Beans, Fruited Gelatin
Sept. 26: Beef Pot Roast, Brown Gravy, Mashed Red Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Peach Pie
Sept. 27: Glazed Ham, Rosemary Potatoes, Spinach, Baked Cookie
Sept. 30: Country Fried Steak with Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Capri Vegetable Blend, Sliced Pears