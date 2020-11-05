NEI3A is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed Mike Donohue as the new Chief Executive Officer.
Mike Donohue was formerly the president of U.S. Bank’s Northeast Iowa/Northern Illinois Region based in Dubuque, Iowa. Donohue has also been an active community member, serving as the Board Chair/president for UnityPoint Healthcare-Finley Hospital, Dubuque Community School Board, National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, Hills & Dales Child Development, and Hillcrest Family Services.
“Having worked for 35 years in the for-profit sector, Mike brings a unique perspective to the agency,” stated Jean Maddux, NEI3A Board Chair. “With his expertise and broad experience, we are excited to see how he will continue to move the agency forward.”
“I am honored to have been elected as NEI3A’s next CEO. It is a privilege to be a part of an organization with such a trusted reputation for helping older individuals remain independent and age with dignity and respect,” stated Donohue.
Donohue began his new role Nov. 2, working alongside current CEO, Donna Harvey, who will retire at the end of the year.