Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, on Tuesday announced a $1 million grant for the Waterloo-based Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) to establish a Senior Medicare Patrol Resource Center.
Senior Medicare Patrols (SMPs) help Medicare beneficiaries, families and caregivers with preventing, detecting, and reporting health care fraud, errors and abuse. Iowans on Medicare, caregivers and families can contact an SMP for one-on-one help with medical billing errors, and investigations into possible fraud or abuse.
NEI3A serves Allamakee, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Chickasaw, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Grundy, Hardin, Howard, Jackson, Marshall, Poweshiek, Tama and Winneshiek counties.
“Our seniors and their families deserve personalized help when it comes to concerns about their Medicare, especially in situations involving the possibility of fraud,” Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer said. “This grant and the establishment of an SMP resource center at the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging ensures that this service will reach Iowans who need it.”