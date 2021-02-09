For many of us, engaging in activities that connect us to each other and to our communities can enrich our lives and help us stay healthy.
The pandemic has caused Iowans of all ages to adjust to lives with fewer in-person social connections than ever before. Unaddressed social isolation can lead to loneliness and impact our physical and mental health. Older adults have been especially impacted because they are at higher risk of serious illness if infected with COVID-19. They are also more likely to live alone and may have limited access to technology.
Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) is launching its Virtual Senior Center program to help reach older Iowans who may be feeling the impact of social isolation during the pandemic. The Virtual Senior Center will feature fun activities, guest presenters, games and much more! Participants are encouraged to have their meals ready to enjoy while visiting with other participants.
Anyone is welcome to join. If the participant has a computer, tablet or smartphone with an internet connection, they can join through a link provided by NEI3A. If they do not have internet or device at home, we may be able to help. NEI3A has partnered with GrandPads to allow individuals to check out the devices. GrandPads are easy to use tablets designed specifically for older individuals.
Get together safely with friends at our Virtual Senior Center! For more information, call 1-800-779-8707.